Ronald L. Cornell Sr., 80, of Lawrenceville, Illinois died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

He was retired from the maintenance department at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Carole (Wirth) Cornell; a son, Ronald L. Cornell; and a daughter, Robin Cornell.

No formal services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrenceville High School Booster Club. Cunningham Funeral Homes are assisting the family.