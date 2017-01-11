SK School Board Approves Bonus Payment for Teachers, Staff

The South Knox School Board has approved the payment of bonuses to teachers and staff in the South Knox School Corporation. The bonus payments came as part of the Corporation’s receiving over 89-thousand dollars in state funds for teachers in the “effective” or “highly effective” categories.

The Corporation will give the teachers a one-time bonus of just over a thousand dollars. The payment is in line with an agreement with the South Knox Teachers’ Association. In addition. non-teaching staff members will receive the same bonus, with the staff bonus coming from the South Knox Rainy Day Fund. Part-time staff will receive their extra money on a pro-rated hourly basis, depending on their hours of work per week.