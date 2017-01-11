Variety of Sports with Action on Sports Calendar

On The Local Sports Scene For Tonight:

The Vincennes Lincoln Swim Teams Compete At Pike Central At 6p

The Lincoln Wrestling Team Will Host Tecumseh At 6:30

The North Knox Wrestling Team Will Be At Wood Memorial At 6:30.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th Grade Boys Basketball Teams Play At Washington At 6p. The Clark 8h Grade Boys Play At Washington At 6p.

The Rivet 7th And 8th Grade Girls Host Sullivan At 6p

The Flaget And Rivet 5th And 6th Grade Girls Plays At South Knox At 6p

The North Knox 5th And 6th Grade Host Linton At 6p

The North Knox 5th And 6th Grade Girls Play At Washington Catholic At 6p.

The Vincennes University Women’s And Men’s Basketball Teams Will Host Their Counterparts From Olney Central College In A Basketball Doubleheader At The P.e. Complex. The Women’s Game Is At 5p With The Men’s Game To Follow At Around 7.