Vera Jean Dougherty, 94, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Monday at Hillside Manor Nursing Home. Vera Jean was born Sept. 12, 1922, the daughter of Cecil and Hannah “Bonnie’ (Dougherty) Stuffle. She married Hoyt Bennington on Jan.7, 1940, and he preceded her in death Dec. 27, 1986. She then married William Elwood “Woody” Dougherty on June 4, 1988, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 2010.

Vera Jean was a member of Parkview Christian Church in Plainville and worked as a secretary for Plainville grade school and Dr. Jerry McClarren. She enjoyed traveling, and enjoyed her family and her grandchildren very much.

Survivors include her son, Tommy Bennington and his wife Jerri of Washington; daughter Diane McGraw and her husband Jack of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren Alan Dyer and his wife Patty, Kelly Dyer and his wife Anita, Jon Bennington, Andrew Bennington and his wife Mary; great-grandchildren Josh Dyer, Seth Dyer, Shane Dyer, Craig Dyer, Ryan Dyer, Hannah Bennington, Sarah Bennington; and three great-great-grandchildren. Vera Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Hoyt Bennington; her second husband, William Elwood “Woody” Dougherty; and her brother, James Stuffle.

Funeral services for Vera Jean will be held at noon Thursday at Parkview Christian Church in Plainville, with Bro. Alfred Helms officiating. Burial will follow in Plainville Cemetery. Friends may visit with Vera Jean’s family Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity. Gardner-Brockman Funeral Home, 505 Main St., Vincennes, has been entrusted with Vera Jean’s final arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.gardnerbrockman.com.