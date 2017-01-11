Vincennes City Council Approves Language to Confirm Raise for Part-Time City Workers

The Vincennes City Council has approved a salary amendment for a raise in part-time rates for City Street Department workers. The move corrects an oversight in the 2017 salary budgeting process. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum requested the increase to allow the Department to recruit and keep quality part-time workers. The ordinance allows payment of ten dollars per hour to the Street Department part-timers.

In other business, Council approved on first reading a rezoning of ground near 15th and Willow Street. The rezoning is from R-1 residential to I-2 industrial; the land is currently occupied by a softball diamond. The rezoning is to match the land’s zoning with other nearby parcels.

The rezoning will go before the Knox County Area Plan Commission at its session on Tuesday, February seventh.