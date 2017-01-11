Vincennes UEA Board Shifts Focus from Expansion to Application

Members of the Vincennes Urban Enterprise Association Board did not vote for expansion of the development district as expected. Instead the group decided to focus on the application for state approval of keeping the district operating five more years. The zone which includes areas of downtown and along Second and Willow Streets allows businesses and residents within the area to receive tax benefits and the zone to receive taxes generated within the same area. Money raised is put back into improvements within the zone. But the Vincennes zone will legally disappear at the end of this year without an extension approved by the state. At this week’s City Council meeting the 5 year extension was approved and now a detailed application must be developed and turned into the Indiana Economic Development Corporation by November. The Urban Enterprise Association Board instructed Dan Ravellette to finish the application as soon possible without any mention of expansion. If and when an extension is approved, they expect to revisit a possible expansion.