VPD Arrest Vincennes Man for Theft

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following the theft of a purse near 15th and Main Streets.

Officers claim 26 year-old Christopher Anderson stole a purse from a victim who had given him a ride at his request. Anderson allegedly took the purse, and fled the scene. Authorities found and arrested him at his home in the 15-hundred block of Main Street.

Anderson is charged with theft. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a disturbance along Mirror Lake near Thompson Drive.

Officers found 37 year-old Michael Wilson allegedly acting disorderly near the lake. Police charged him with disorderly conduct; he was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.