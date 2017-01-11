VPD Investigating a Burglary Behind China Buffet

Vincennes City Police are looking into a burglary reported late last night in a storage shed behind the China Buffet on Sixth Street.

The burglary happened when an unknown person forced open the shed, and stole a security camera and various small items. The total value of the stolen articles is estimated around 250 dollars.

Police are still reviewing evidence in the reported burglary. Authorities say they have a suspect, but have not made any arrests in the case.