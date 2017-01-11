Willis Williams Jr., 87, of Washington, passed away Monday at 4:41 a.m. at home. He was born Feb. 9, 1929, in Brazil, Indiana, to Willis and Almeda (Gerber) Williams. On Sept. 12, 1950, he married Dorothy (Kramer) Williams and she survives.

They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2016.

Willis was a Quartermaster Signalman, Petty Master Second Class, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from Oct. 10, 1948 to Oct. 6, 1952. He served aboard two destroyers during his service time. After serving in the Navy, he worked at Palmer Electric as a TV and radio serviceman. Later he was part owner of Williams & Rude TV Service. In 1966, he went to work at Crane. In October 1987, he retired from Crane Naval Weapons Support Center. He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church and a life member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; four daughters, Linda (Ray) Wagler, Susie (Jim) Pfoff, Patty Robling and Mary Beth (Dean) Solliday; a son-in-law, Rocki Padgett; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, all whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barb Padgett; a son-in-law, Dean Solliday; and a grandson-in-law, Colin Evans.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, with Rev. Paul Ferguson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sugarland Memory Gardens, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion and V.F.W. Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Helping Hearts

Hospice, P.O. Box 760, Washington, IN 47501 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

