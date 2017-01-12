Bobby H. Dining, 90, of St. Francisville, Illinois, died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

He was retired from Marathon, was a member of Billett United Methodist Church, and a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his son, Donald P. Dining; his daughter, Linda K. Whittaker; and a sister, Doris Archibald.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. CST today at the Billett Cemetery with military rites. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billett United Methodist Church. Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

