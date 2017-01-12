CASA to Hold Open House on Monday

The Knox County CASA– or Court Appointed Special Advocates– will hold an Open House at facility at 105 Broadway. The open house will be held in the afternoon on Monday, January 16th.

The open house will be held on Martin Luther King Day. CASA director Dena Held believes the holiday is the perfect day to hold the open house…

Held hopes the open house will help people learn more about CASA– and the facility…

This is a big recruiting month for the Knox County CASA program, since the next class will start training next month.