KC Council Approve Two Loans for Separate County Departments

The Knox County Council has approved another year of loans for two Knox County departments. Council has allowed a loan of 50-thousand dollars for the Knox County Area Plan Commission, and another one of 140-thousand dollars for the County Parks Department.

The loans must be paid back to the County by the end of the year. County Council president Bob Lechner says the loans are a safeguard against continued shortfalls in state funding for both departments…

Both departments also requested, and paid back, the same type of loan in 2016. In fact, this is the fourth year in a row the County Parks Department has requested the operating loan to start the year.