KC League of Women Voters to Hold Community Forum

The Knox County League of Women Voters is hosting a Community Forum on a nationwide drug crisis. The topic concerns opioid and heroin addiction; it will be held at seven p-m Thursday, February ninth at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club. The session is co-sponsored by the Knox County Public Library, and by the Knox County office of Children and Family Services.

The forum will feature experts from Good Samaritan Hospital– along with representatives from emergency crews, law enforcement, and education. The forum will cover the drugs’ effect on the community, along with overdoses, and actions to address the problem.

The community event is free and open to everyone.