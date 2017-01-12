Leona Ann (Schutter) Noland, 62, of Bicknell, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Leona was born May 30, 1954 in California, the daughter of Robert and Patricia (Richardson) Schutter. She graduated from North Knox High School in 1973. She married Randy Noland on June 2, 1973. Leona was a former nurses aide at Good Samaritan Hospital. She loved knitting, scrapbooking, and sewing.

Leona is survived by her husband, Randy; her parents, Robert and Patricia Schutter of Bruceville; sons, Eric Noland and his wife, Jody of Oaktown and Brian Noland and his wife, Summer of Bicknell; grandchildren, Troy Noland, Beau Noland, Abby Noland, Dawson Noland and Shae Hulen; and brothers, Bobby Schutter of Edwardsport, Mark Schutter of Vincennes, Tim Schutter of Wheatland, and David Schutter of Missouri.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home, Bicknell Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Hoffman officiating. She will be laid to rest at Asbury Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vincennes Animal Shelter.

