Martina H. “Teeny” Erny, 98, of Jasper passed away at 5:08 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Brookside Village.

She was born in Jasper on July 6, 1918 to Frank and Agatha (Gardner) Mendel. She married Aloysius “Woody” Erny on Aug. 31, 1937 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. Martina was a member of the first graduating class of Jasper High School in 1936. She worked as a bookkeeper in several retail stores in the area including the Greek Candy Kitchen, J.J. Newberry, Sears Roebuck and Corbins and as a teachers aide at Jasper Middle School. She is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed golf, camping and the Chicago Cubs traveling.

Surviving are four sons, Gerald “Jerry” Erny of Vincennes, James Erny and his wife, Janice of Jasper, Melvin “Bud” Erny and his wife, Kathy of Vincennes and John Erny and his wife, Sharon of Ireland; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband; two sisters, Petronella Rothenberg and Margaret Schum; and three brothers, Jerome, Sylvester and Maurice Mendel.

Funeral services were held Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the American Cancer Society.