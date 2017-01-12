NK Board Approves Six New Buses, Closes In on Purchase of Seventh

The North Knox School Board has approved six new buses for use for Corporation students. The buses will cost the Corporation 600-thousand dollars; the money will come from the Corporation’s Bus Replacement Fund.

The Corporation is also close to receiving enough funding for another bus. The Trabant Foundation made another donation yesterday toward replacing the current Warrior activity bus; in four years, the Foundation has donated 100-thousand dollars toward the bus purchase. North Knox Schools Superintendent Darrell Bobe believes one more year of donations in 2018 will be enough to purchase the vehicle.

The Board also approved the purchase of 90-thousand dollars in new kitchen equipment for Corporation schools. The equipment includes walk-in coolers and food warmers. Finally, the Board approved the installation of 14 new security cameras at North Knox Primary and Intermediate schools. Inatallation of additional cameras at North Knox Junior-Senior High School will happen at a later date.