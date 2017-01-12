NK Teachers Get Bonuses Later This Month

A group of North Knox teachers will receive a bonus in their next check this month. The eligible teachers will receive part of over 35-thousand, 500 dollars in state incentive bonuses.

North Knox Schools superintendent Darrell Bobe says each eligible teacher will receive a different amount, based upon their evaluation. The amounts are based on teacher effectiveness.

In other business, the North Knox School Board re-appointed its same officers for this year. Elaine Pepmeier will remain as Board president, with Max Nickless as Board vice-president. Jim Franklin will stay as Board secretary, with Terri Roesler (RAWS-ler) as Board treasurer.