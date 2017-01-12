Rivet, NK, SK Girls in Action Tonight

Girls High School Basketball Is On The Local Sports Scene For Tonight:

The 15-3 Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Will Host 8-6 Loogootee In A Varsity Matchup At 7:30. Loogootee Does Not Have A Jv Team So The Rivet Jv Will Play The North Knox Jv Team At 6p At Holscher Gym. You Can Hear The Varsity Game On 97.7fm Waov Also Donations Will Be Taken At The Ball Game For The Knox County Relay For Life.

The 14-3 North Knox Girls Varsity Teams Will Play At 3-11 Shoals At 6p. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

The 8-10 South Knox Lady Spartans Will Play At 6-10 North Daviess. Jv Is At 6p With Varsity Play At 7:30.

Elsewhere In Girls Hoops Tonight, Washington Hosts Pike Central, Washington Catholic Is At White River Valley, Barr-reeve Visits Northeast Dubois, Jasper Hosts Forest Park, Southridge Vists South Spencer, Gibson Southern Hosts Tecumseh, Wood Memorial Visits Princeton. Mount Carmel Hosts Mount Vernon.

The Lincoln Freshman Boys Basketball Team Plays At Pike Central At5 6p

The North Knox Freshman Boyus Basketball Team Hosts Linton At 6p

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Boys Play At North Knox At 6p

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Host Sullivan At 6p

The Rivet 7th And 8th Grade Boys Play At Linton At 6p

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Girls Host Washington At 6p

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Play At Princeton At 6;30.

The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Girls Play At Loogootee At 6p

This Week’s Edtion Of The Josh Thompson Show Is Tonight, Live From The Hart Street Mcdonald’s Beginning At 6;30 On Wzdm 92.1fm.