Robert Lee Diggs, 85, of Lawrenceville, Illinois, died on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

He was a retired laborer and a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include four sons, Larry Diggs, Johnny Diggs, Gene Diggs and Mike Diggs; and two sisters, Lois Becktell and Betty Jones.

There are no formal services planned at this time. Cunningham Funeral Homes will be assisting the family with arrangements.