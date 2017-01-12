Rosemary (Schmidt) McCarty, 86, of Vincennes, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Gentle Care Nursing Home.

Rosemary was born Oct. 22, 1930 in Vincennes, the daughter of Frank J. and Josephine (Duesterberg) Schmidt. She married John J. “Jack” McCarty on May 30, 1961. She retired as a bookkeeper from American National Bank and was a cashier for Schmidt’s Key Market later in life. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Knight’s of Columbus Women’s Auxiliary, and Tri Kappa.

Rosemary is survived by her sons, John P. McCarty and his wife, Kelley of Vincennes and Michael J. McCarty and his wife Andria of Vincennes; grandchildren, Evelyn Crowley, Jakob Cibak and Nickolas Lunsford; sister, Joan Janes and her husband, Ed of Houston; and sister-in-law, Ruth Schmidt of Vincennes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John “Jack” on July 31, 1981; and a brother, Larry Schmidt.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home, Vincennes Chapel, 313 Church St., with a vigil service beginning at 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Rev. Dave Fleck officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Education Foundation or St. Francis Xavier Parish.

