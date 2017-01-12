Vincennes City Parks Department to Hold Public Input Session Wednesday

The Vincennes City Parks Department will hold a public input session on the Department’s five year improvement plan. The session will be held at six p-m Wednesday, January 18th at City Hall.

Parks Department director Steve Beamon says the session helps fulfill a state requirement…

Beamon also knows the Department has received some input already through a mailed-out survey…

The first improvements are starting. Among the present projects is a resurfacing of the Vaughn Walking Trail, and improvements in and around Four Lakes Park.