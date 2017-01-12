Vincennes City Police are investigating a reported residential entry in a home in the 500-block of Buntin.
Steven Jones reported someone entered his house through a window. Jones told police the suspect was scared away by a motion detector inside the residence, and left the house without taking any items.
Police have not identified any suspects in the case at this time.
VPD Investigating Residential Entry
Vincennes City Police are investigating a reported residential entry in a home in the 500-block of Buntin.