VPD Investigating Residential Entry

January 12, 2017
VPD Vincennes - VPD4

Vincennes City Police are investigating a reported residential entry in a home in the 500-block of Buntin.
Steven Jones reported someone entered his house through a window. Jones told police the suspect was scared away by a motion detector inside the residence, and left the house without taking any items.
Police have not identified any suspects in the case at this time.

