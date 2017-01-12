VPD to Set Up Speed Detectors Across Vincennes

Vincennes City Police officials will be using a small speed detector to help track vehicle speeds in parts of the City. The detectors will be mounted on the top of speed limit signs at different locations. Right now, only a couple of the units will be put out at one time.

Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking describes the speed detectors they will be using…

The system will record the speeds for cloud-based computer storage.

Luking says the speed totals will help them monitor overall speeds in various areas. He also believes the machines can be of use to Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague…