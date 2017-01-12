VU Men Now 15-1; OCU Coach Wins 500th Game

In College Hoops:

The Vincennes University Men’s Team Upped Their Record To 15-1 With An 86-75 Win Over Olney Central At The P.e. Complex. Leading The Blazer Attack Was Chris Darrington With 22 Points. Rade Kukobat Tossed In 14 Points And Nate Hansen Added 12 Points And 8 Rebounds. The Vincennes University Lady Blazer Basketball Team Dropped Olney Central 77-52. Jeanier Olukemi Had 27 Points, Laurhen Pickett Had 23 Pointsand 9 Rebounds. Both The Vu Women And Men’s Teams Are Back In Action On Saturday Night With A Doubleheader Against Lincoln Trail College At The P.e. Complex Beginning With The Women’s Game At 5p.

The Oakland City University Women’s And Men’s Teams Were Winners Against Their Counterparts From The Central Christian College Of The Bible. The Lady Oaks Won Their 7th Straight With A 103-45 Romp. Madison Ubelhor Led The Way With 32 Points, Alicia Wilson Had A Triple Double With 16 Points, 10 Rebounds And 10 Assists. The Men’s Game Saw Head Coach Mike Sandifar Pick Up His 500th Career Win At Oakland City As The Mighty Oaks Droped Central Christian 74-58. Andrew Scott Led All Scorers With 30 Points And 10 Rebounds, Addison Waggler Chipped In With 18 Points And Matt Lucas Added 15.