Wendell B. Anderson, 86, of Westphalia, peacefully went to Heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 surrounded by his family at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.

He was born in Emison on March 12, 1930 to Joshua J. and Cynthia (Burris) Anderson. Wendell married his loving wife of 66 years, Delores L. “Babe” (Wollerman) Anderson on Aug. 22, 1950. Wendell was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Terre Haute, Zorah Shrine of Terre Haute, and was a 50-year member of Edwardsport Masonic Lodge No. 429 F & AM. He was a farmer, school bus driver and truck driver until his retirement in 1995. Wendell had a passion for restoring red tractors.

Survivors include his wife, Delores “Babe” Anderson of Westphalia; four sons, Les Anderson and his wife, Linda of Indianapolis, Clark Anderson and his wife, Regina of Westphalia, Keith Anderson and his wife, Sue of Lebanon, Ohio and Kevin Anderson of Edwardsport; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five brothers, including his twin brother, Wayne Anderson and his wife, Alice of Sandborn, Bryce Anderson and his wife, Barbara of Edwardsport, John Anderson and his wife, Peggy of Lubbock, Texas, Curtis Anderson and his wife, Maye of Sandborn and David Anderson and his wife, Heidi of Linton; and one sister, Marjorie Stevens of Union Lake, Michigan.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Beth Anderson; one brother, Sherman Anderson; and two sisters, Virginia Stanton and Dolores Hollingsworth.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on at the Salem United Church of Christ in Westphalia with Pastor Bryan Taylor officiating. Wendell will be laid to rest in the Salem UCC Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church from 4-8 p.m. today and 11 a.m. until the hour of services on Friday. A Masonic Memorial Service is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem United Church of Christ in memory of Wendell. Envelopes will be available at the church.

All arrangements have been entrusted to James W. Meng, Jr. and Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel in Linton.

