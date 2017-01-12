Wrestling, Swimming, Basketball Results from Across Knox County

The Vincennes Lincoln Wrestling Team Enjoyed Senior Night At Alice Arena Last Night With A 54-19 Win Over Tecumseh. Wins For The Alices Came From Parker Mullins, Evan Mcguire, Parker Mcneeley, Ashtin Russell, Colton Mccrary, Caden Deffendoll, Julius Malone, Chance Price And Spencer York. The Alices Wrestle Again On Saturday At The Sullivan Invitational.

The Lincoln Boys And Girls Swim Teams Lost At Pike Central. The Girls Fell By A Score Of 111-69. Firsts For Lincoln Went To Syndey Mathias In The 100 Free And 200 Free, Susan Skinner In The 50 Free And The 100 Breast, Jessi Donovan In The 100 Fly, And The 200 Medley Relay Team Of Mathias, Skinner, Jenna Cummins And Donovan. The Boys Lost To Pike Central 142-17. Lincoln Had No First Place Finishers. Lincoln Swims Again Next Thursday And Saturday In The Big 8 Conference Meet At Mt. Vernon.

The Lincoln C Basketball Team Lost In Overtime, 50-48, At Evansville Memorial. For 3-9 Lincoln, Brody Ruggles Had 17 Points. Baron Vieck 12, Lucas Hunt 9 And Torrence Gillis 7. Lincoln Play Again Tonight At Pike Central.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Boys Basketball Teams Play Washington. The 7th Grade “A” Team Improved To 10-4 With A 40-34 Win. Coleton Pfoff Had 15 Points, Blake Meade 8 And Simon Corrona 7. The 7th Grade “B” Team Lost 23-22. Braxton Johnson Had 7 Points And Derek Waggoner, Ty Mcneece And David Wilson Had 4 Apiece. The Clark 8th Grade Team Beat Washington 31-28. Ethan Bushey Hd 16 Points. Noah Bushey Had 6 Points And Parker Howder Added 4.

The Rivet 7th And 8th Grade Girls Teams Lost To Sullivan. The 7th Grade Slipped To 13-5 With A 52-42 Loss. Elise Lowe Had 14 Points, Maddisyn Halter Had 13 Points And Meredith Weiss Added 7 Points The Rivet 8th Grade Slipped To 6-10 With A 47-42 Loss. Avery Vantlin Had 18 Poionts, Maggie Earley Added 12 Points.

The North Knox Fifth And Sixth Grade Boys Played Linton. The Fifth Grade Moved To 4-2 With A 25-18 Win. Blake Goodwin Had 8 Points, Caleb Bottom 6 Points And Kade Groteguth Had 5. The North Knox Sixth Grade Lost To Linton 37-22. For 1-4 North Knox, Mason Lyons Had 6 Points And Eli Strain Added 5.

The North Knox Fifth Grade Girls Rolled By Washington Catholic 50-3. Cora Ames Had 16 Points And Madison Mccory Added 14 With Briley Utt Scoring 6.