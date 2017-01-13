Daviess Community Hospital Taking Scholarship Applications

The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation has announced it will award Health Career Scholarships to residents of Daviess, Martin, and Pike Counties or

dependents of DCH employees from any area.

Students attending an accredited educational institution of higher learning who are pursuing a degree in the field of health care are eligible to apply for the

scholarships.

The DCH Foundation makes scholarship awards through two scholarship programs.

Up to $1,500 may be awarded for each scholarship recipient selected for the Health Careers Scholarhsips.

One $500 scholarship award will be made to a student pursuing nursing from The Helen Arthur Memorial Scholarship.

The application deadline is Friday, March 3rd.