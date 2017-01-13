Curb Workers Back Laboring in Vincennes

Workers from Milestone Contractors are back in Vincennes to work on curbing along Seventh Street. The work is part of a road and curb renovation on Seventh from Main Street to College Avenue.

Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the Milestone workers are picking up where they left off before Christmas…

Crews removed a set of rotting trolley ties underneath Seventh from Main to College late last year. A complete re-paving of that stretch is scheduled for spring, after the asphalt plants re-open for the season.