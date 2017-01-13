Vincennes City officials say the traffic light at Sixth and Minneapolis will stay on caution status for at least four more weeks. The light was turned from a full stoplight to a caution light after what was called a cabinet malfunction.
The delay will allow new parts for the stoplight set to come in. After the new parts are installed, the stoplights at the intersection will return to full working status.
Four More Weeks of Caution Expected at Sixth and Minneapolis
