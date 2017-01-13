Graduation Rate Up

The percentage of Indiana high school graduates rose just barely in 2016.

The Indiana Department of Education said Thursday that 89 percent of students graduated last year, compared to 88.8 percent in 2015. The rate was just 78 percent back in 2006.

The state also reported that 82.3 percent of students graduated last year without a waiver from certain statewide exams, down from 82.8 percent in 2015.

Nearly 91 percent of white students graduated, while about 80 percent of black students graduated. Girls had a 3-percentage point edge over boys.