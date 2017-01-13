Ice Storm Not Expected to Affect Knox County–At This Point

Forecasts are predicting a variety of weather conditions across the state through this weekend, including the possibility of freezing rain and ice. Ice accumulation could be as much as a tenth of an inch in some areas, creating hazardous driving conditions.

In these types of conditions, motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads to allow access for salt trucks and emergency vehicles. A few steps that drivers can take to minimize the risk of losing control on icy roads includes consulting hourly weather forecasts and schedule high-speed and long-distance trips during the warmer hours of the day.

Also, monitor current air temperatures and slow down if conditions are near or below freezing. Watch how salt trucks, emergency vehicles and other drivers are responding to the weather and Apply anti-lock brakes firmly when encountering ice. Pump brakes that are not anti-lock. Do not overcorrect with steering.

A few degrees can mean the difference between rain or snow, so freezing rain and ice can be difficult for forecasters to pinpoint far in advance.