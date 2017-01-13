KC Officials Ready for More Vigo Inmates, If Needed

Knox County Sheriff’s officials are ready in case they are needed to handle more overcrowding in the Vigo County Jail. An inmate has filed a lawsuit against the Jail, claiming overcrowding and what the suit calls “unconstitutional conditions.”

Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris doesn’t expect any action on the case anytime soon…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/13052849/NEW0004_Mike-Morris-cut-1_oq...-DONT-KNOW_0-00-13.009.mp3

The Knox County Jail is already housing some overflow prisoners from the Vigo County Jail. However, Sheriff Morris says the Jail is ready to take more Vigo County inmates if needed…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/13052755/NEW0005_Morris-cut-2_oq...-WE-CAN_0-00-05.747.mp3

A judge has ruled for a temporary injunction in the case. A hearing is eet on the suit in Vigo County on Tuesday.