Progress Reported on Main Street Project in Vincennes

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is looking forward to progress on the coming Main Street project. The project will be done in three phases, with the first phase– from 22nd Street to Jamestown Square Apartments– scheduled for work in 2018.
Yochum says the work to be done this year on Main Street’s first phase will prepare for the work expected next year…
Yochum also expects the Main Street work to be at the same time as development on tne nearby Kimmel Road roundabout…
Phases Two and Three of the Main Street work will extend eastward toward Richard Bauer Drive. Phase Two is being funded in large part with INDOT money Work on Main Street Phase Two–from Jamestown Square Apartments to just past Sievers Road– is scheduled to start in mid-2020. Main Street Phase Three will stretch from just past Sievers Road to Richard Bauer Drive.