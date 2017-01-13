Progress Reported on Main Street Project in Vincennes

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is looking forward to progress on the coming Main Street project. The project will be done in three phases, with the first phase– from 22nd Street to Jamestown Square Apartments– scheduled for work in 2018.

Yochum says the work to be done this year on Main Street’s first phase will prepare for the work expected next year…

Yochum also expects the Main Street work to be at the same time as development on tne nearby Kimmel Road roundabout…