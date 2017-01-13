Roy A. Roland, 76, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday January 11, 2017 at Princeton Community Hospital in Princeton.

He was born June 21, 1940 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Russell and Martha (Pea) Roland.

Roy retired as a truck driver after 37 years and drove for Robinson Trucking and Trailor Bridge Inc. A member of the Bridgeport Assembly of God, Roy enjoyed fishing, playing games on the computer, all sorts of hunting, and grew up in Decker in which he was a Decker graduate.

Surviving is his wife, Joy Kail Roland of Lawrenceville; his sisters, Imolee Smith of Vincennes, Carol Helderman of Vincennes, Emillee Jo (Hobart) LaMar of Hazelton, Patty Dee Phillippe of Vincennes, and Penny Lee (Rick) Brochin of Bruceville; his step-children, Daniel Lee Gillespie of Dubois, IN and Bobbi Lynn Gillespie of Newton, Iowa; and his four step grandchildren, Dustin, Benjamin, David, and Annie.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Russell Rowland; step-mother, Mary Ann Rowland; mother, Martha Pea Helderman; and his step father, Emil Helderman of Wheatland; a son, Johnny Roland; and a sister, Linda Gale Hatton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm EDT Saturday January 14, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Pastors Kevin Emmitt and Pastor Bob Thomas officiating with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am EDT until the service time. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com