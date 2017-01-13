South Knox Board Approves 200-Thousand Dollar Transfer

The South Knox School Board has approved a transfer of 200-thousand dollars to the Rainy Day Fund. The transfer was approved earlier this week by the South Knox School Board. The transfer allows for the funding to be used in any way the School Board desires, instead of just having it designated for transportation use.

The Board also approved some projects to be done this summer. Among the summertime projects is the purchase of 224 Chromebooks and seven carts for South Knox Middle and High School. The computer equipment will cost just under 54-thousand dollars.

Other summertime purchases include carpeting of the Administrative area, at a cost of just over 95-hundred dollars; as well as purchase of both a mower and a utility vehicle. The two vehicles together will cost just over 26-thousand dollars.

All the purchases were approved unanimously.