Thelma Ruth (Carrico) Hancock, 87, of Terre Haute, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Union Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1929 in Greene County to Paul and Dora (Jerrell) Carrico. Ruth was a mother and homemaker. Her passion was her family, gardening, and china painting. She was married for 59 years to Robert M. Hancock, he preceded her in death.

Ruth is survived by her four children, Kyle Headley and her husband, Raymond of Terre Haute, Dale R. Linneweber and her husband, Joe of Vincennes, Julia G. Berry and her husband, Michael of Bedford, and Howard S. Hancock of Terre Haute; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren two sisters Joan Cook and her husband Jack, and Paula Kay Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Robert Paul Hancock; son-in-law Stephen Dillon; two brothers, Buddy and Kenneth Carrico; and two sisters, Wanda Northrup and Jean Booker.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Roselawn Funeral Home with Pastor Dana Coverstone officiating. Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband in Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the hour of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.roselawnfuneralhome.net.