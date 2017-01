Three Wins for Knox County Girls Teams Thursday

In Girls High School Hoops Last Night:

Vincennes Rivet Cruised By Visiting Loogootee 62-33. For 16-3 Rivet, Grace Waggoner Led The Way With 23 Points. Maddie Halter And Anna Donovan Aded 7 Points Each. Rivet Will Host Tecumseh On Tuesday. Since Loogootee Did Not Have A Jv Team, Rivet Played The North Knox Jv Team And Rivet Won 55-20. For Rivet, Jaylin Trent Had 11 And Molly Niehaus 10. For North Knox Katie Kixmiller Had 11.

South Knox Dropped Host North Daviess 48-32. Morgan Engstrom Topped The Lady Spartans With 13 Points. Morgan Engstrom Had 12 And Mykayla Couchenour Added 11. South Knox Is Back In Action Tomorrow Afternoon At Vincennes Lincoln.

The North Knox Lady Warriors Had No Problem At Shoals As The Lady Warriors Rolled To A 77-29 Win. Makinzi Meurer Lit Up The Nets For 32 Points. Reeva Hammelman Added 19 And Macy Dillon Added 13. The 15-3 Lady Warriors Are Back In Action On Wednesday When The Play Sullivan.

Elsewhere In Girls Hoops Last Night, Washington Downed Pike Central 58-43, Barr-reeve Dropped Northeast Dubois 54-27, White River Valley Beat Washington Catholic 73-18, Jasper Outlasted Forest Park 73-70 In Overtime, Gibson Southern Downed Tecumseh 64-37, Princeton Knocked Wood Memorial From The Ranks Of The Undefeated With A 68-64 Win, Southridge Defeated South Spencer 38-28, Mount Carmel Beat Mount Vernon 43-34.

The Lincoln Boys “C” Team Beat Pike Central 37-34. For 4-7 Lincoln, Baron Vieck Had 13 Points. Simon York And Torrence Gillis Had 8 Apiece.

In Jr. High Sports:

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Boys Teams Were Winners Over North Knox. Clark Won The 7th Grade Game 36-27. For Clark, Simon Corrona Had 12 Points And Coleton Pfoff And Blake Meade Had 8 Each. For North Knox, Rhett Sheren Had 9 Points, Holtzman Doaded Tossed In 7 And Brody Wolfe Added 6. In The 8th Grade Game, Clark Won 39-33. For Clark, Ethan Bushey Had 15 Points And Noah Bushey Added 10. For North Knox, Brayden Thorne Had 11 Points And Cole Jones And Isaiah Collins Had 8 Apiece.

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Split Their Games With Sulllivan. The 7th Grade Lost 41-19. Dani Kroeger And Chloe Cardinal Had 8 Points Each. The Clark 8th Grade Girls Beat Sullivan 38-24. Kali Haynes Had 11 Points, Maycee Lange Tossed In 9 And Callie Foster Added 7.

The Rivet 8th Grade Boys Lost To Linton 67-38. Evan Miller And Charlie Niehaus Had 7 Points Each.