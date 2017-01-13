Tours of Toyota Plant Set for Tomorrow

Gibson County’s Toyota Visitors’ Center will be open for tours of the Toyota plant tomorrow. The tour times will be at nine-30 and eleven-30 a-m Central time, and one-30 p-m Central time.

The Visitors’ Center is open each Monday through Friday, and occasional Saturdays. It is also open for evening tours on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Seating is limited, so reservations are suggested.