Vincennes Man Killed in Lawrence County Accident

A Vincennes man was killed yesterday in a one vehicle crash on U-S 50 five miles east of Lawrenceville.

The vehicle driven by 23 year-old Dillon Boger was eastbound on U-S 50 when he left the road and traveled down an embankment. The 2014 Dodge Avenger went down an embankment of U-S 50 and struck a tree.

Boger was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident is still being investigated by the Illinois State Police.