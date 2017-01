VU’s New Degree Partnership

Vincennes University has approved a four-year transfer agreement with Grace College in Winona Lake. The transfer agreement is available for the University’s adult learners as part of Grace’s GOAL– or Grace’s Opportunities for Adult Learners– plan. GOAL learners will also receive a 100-dollar per credit hour discount for Grace courses.

VU becomes the fourth college statewide to make transfer agreements with Grace. Adult learners transferring as part of Grace’s GOAL program must have at least 60 credits, and at least an overall two-point-oh grade point average.