Weather Permitting Sports Calendar Tonight

Weather And Road Conditions Permitting Boys High School Basketball Grabs The Sports Spotlight For Tonight:

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Are At Home To Host Big 8 Conference Foe Mount Vernon. The Alices Are 5-8 While The Wildcats Are 2-8. Jv Is At 6;30 With Varsity Play At 8. You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1fm.

The 8-2 South Knox Spartans Travel To Farmersburg To Take On Oh And 11 North Central. The Have Moved Up The Start Time For The Game To Try And Beat The Weather. Jv Will Begin At 5 With Varsity Play At 6;30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

The 2-11 North Knox Warriors Play Host To 5-6 Shoals. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.

Elsewhere Tonight, Washington Hosts Jasper, North Daviess Travels To Shakamak, Pike Central Visits Heritage Hills, Washington Catholic Hosts Wood Memorial, Bloomfield Visits Linton, Gibson Southern Plays At Princeton, Eastern Greene Is At Clay City, South Spencer Visits Forest Park, Northeast Dubois Hosts Paoli, Southridge Travels To Perry Central, Boonville Hosts Mount Carmel, Lawrenceville Is At Home With Newton And Red Hill Visits Paris.