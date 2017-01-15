2017 Session Priorities

The Indiana General Assembly has reconvened, and Mark Messmer and his fellow lawmakers are setting priorities for the 2017 legislative session. Here are some of the biggest issues they plan on addressing in the coming months:

State Budget- This year, the general assembly will be creating Indiana’s budget for the next two years. Infrastructure and education are both top budgeting priorities.

Road Funding- Fuel taxes are currently the main source of revenue for our transportation infrastructure. As cars become more fuel efficient and alternative sources of power are being used, the funds to repair roads and bridges are not meeting the state’s $1 billion-per-year need.

ISTEP Replacement- Developing a shorter and more effective alternative to the outdated ISTEP exam as well as improving career and technical education are important steps to preparing students for the 21st century workplace.

Drug Abuse- Opioid abuse is an epidemic in our state and nation, and it must be addressed with a multi-faceted approach. They will work to create legislation that focuses on prevention, enforcement,