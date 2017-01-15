Daviess County Arrests

The Odon Police Department arrested Daniel Armstrong, age 39, for operating vehicle while intoxicated and operating vehicle while intoxicated controlled substance. He is being held without bond.

The Daviess County Sherriff’s Department arrested John Fidler, age 24, for parole violation. He is being held without bond.

The Washington Police Department arrested William Cogdill, age 61, for theft, resisting law enforcement, and public intoxication. He is being held at 2 thousand dollars bond.

The Indiana State Police arrested Tasha Holt, age 21, for failure to appear. She is being held at 2 thousand dollars bond.