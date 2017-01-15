Knox County Arrests

The Knox County Sherriff’s Department arrested Jason Schisel, age 41, for failure to return to lawful detention. He is being held at 5 thousand dollars bond.

Jordan Miles, age 19, was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held without bond.

Dylan Jones, age 26, was arrested for probation violation. He is being held without bond.

The Vincennes Police Department arrested Jonathon Raynor, age 28, for hold for out of county warrant, possession of a syringe, and possession of meth. He is being held at 5 thousand dollars bond.

David Butler Jr, age 30, was arrested for domestic battery and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more. He is being held without bond.