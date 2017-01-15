Several Purdue faculty involved in new manufacturing robotics hub

Researchers from three Purdue University colleges have joined governments, universities and nonprofit organizations in establishing a new independent robotics institute for the U.S. Department of Defense’s Manufacturing USA.

Richard Voyles, a Purdue Polytechnic Institute professor, was among the representatives Friday (Jan. 13) at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., attending the announcement of the new Advanced Robotics Manufacturing (ARM) Institute Hub.

The ARM Institute will conduct research and development, developing education and workforce training and providing access to shared capabilities through its regional collaborations. ARM focuses on key industrial sectors-aerospace, automotive, electronics, and textiles-defined by its partners.

Six thrusts will make up the work by the independent institute. Voyles is expected to lead the collaborative robotics thrust.

Purdue is one of 40 academic partners for the institute, which was awarded to American Robotics Inc. The institute is the 14th under Manufacturing USA and eighth led by the Department of Defense.

Purdue Polytechnic Institute Dean Gary Bertoline said he is looking forward to the potential offered by Purdue’s involvement in this new institute hub.