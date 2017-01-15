Skills Boot Camp Scheduled at Westgate Academy

A 10 day manufacturing training boot camp for entry level workers will be held from January 23th through February 3rd at Westgate Academy in Odon.

The “Skills for Success” boot camp will focus on workplace skills, lean manufacturing, quality, communications, blueprint reading and problem solving among other skills.

The boot camp was developed by the academy’s Board of Manufacturers.

For more information, contact your local WorkOne office or Rob Hudson at robhudsonpurdue.edu mailto:robhudsonpurdue.edu.

To register, call 317-388-5129 … or contact Deb Cochran at debcochranpurdue.edu mailto:debcochranpurdue.edu.