Sunday Sports

The Vincennes Lincoln boy’s basketball team let one get away last night as they lost to host Sullivan, 39-37. The Alices were up 31-26 at the end of three but could only manage six points in the final quarter and allowed Sullivan to rally back for the win.For the 5-9 Alices, Grant Oexmann had 12 points and Caden Kotter added 11. Ty Drake and Shane Garner had 11 each for 8-5 Sullivan.

Lincoln took the JV contest 58-40. Hunter Hopwood had 13, Jackson Fortune tossed in 12 and Sam Corrona added 11.

The Alices are back in action on Friday at South Knox.

The Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball Team celebrated homecoming on Saturday Night by beating North Central 64-35. McCain Claycomb led a balanced Rivet attack with 15 points. Jacob Anderson added 14. Nate Miller added 13 points while Colton Mouzin scored 10. Rivet is now 5-9 on the season. Rivet won the junior varsity game 64-13. Prior to the varsity game…Jacob Anderson was crowned king and Izzie Finch queen.

The South Knox Spartans improved to 10-2 with a 54-53 win over Bloomfield. Zach Wellage had 15 and Luke Marchino added 14 for South Knox.

Elsewhere in boys basketball action, Washington dropped Gibson Southern 57-42, Washington Catholic got Bloomington Lighthouse 43-39, Pike Central downed Boonville 63-56, Jasper beat Southridge 57-52, Wood Memorial defeated Evansville Day 61-31, Barr- Reeve got by Loogootee 56-51, North Posey beat Forest 60-57

In Girl’s basketball action, Vincennes Lincoln rolled by South Knox 76-32. Alison Hein led Lincoln with 21points. Lauren Hipsher tossed in 15, and Abbi Haynes had a triple double with 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the 15-5 Lady Alices.

For the 9-11 Lady Spartans Morgan Engstrom had 8 points.

Lincoln won the JV game 43-16.

South Knox plays again Thursday at Barr-Reeve while Lincoln is back in action at home on Tuesday night with Evansville Central.