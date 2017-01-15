Trump Team meets with YAL to Discuss Free Speech

The President of Young Americans for Liberty (YAL), Cliff Maloney Jr., sat down with leaders from the Trump transition team this week to discuss YAL’s national Fight for Free Speech campaign. In the meeting, YAL urged the incoming Administration to focus on the protection of the First Amendment. The team was receptive to the message and YAL encourages them to prove that the Bill of Rights will be respected by President-elect Trump.

As reported by The Blaze:

Maloney said the group discussed YAL’s nationwide campaign to fight for free speech rights on public college campuses as well as how the Trump administration will protect the First Amendment. “Based on his previous statements on free speech and freedom of the press, many are worried about First Amendment protections under a President Trump,” Maloney told TheBlaze. “There is no better way to prove the critics wrong by addressing free speech limitations on college campuses.”

Maloney said it was the first time he’s personally met with members of Trump’s team and applauded the president-elect for seeking “out a coalition of young minds to bring in new ideas into the administration.” He also noted that the transition team was “very receptive” toward YAL’s campaign to eradicate free speech blocks on college campuses.

Groups such as YAL and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education often go to war with public universities over what they see as the stifling of free speech – which include speech zones, banning student clubs because of a political affiliation or barring controversial speakers or events from campus.