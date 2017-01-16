City of Vincennes Preparing to Spend Millions on Infrastructure Improvements

The City of Vincennes is on the verge of spending millions of more dollars in a continuing upgrade of its infrastructure. This year, around three million dollars will be put into paving, curb, and other roadside improvements across the City.

Vincennes City Councilman Tim Salters is glad to see the continuing investiment…

Salters also knows the public work will provide a platform for the success of Vincennes businesses…

A couple of the main traffic areas to see work this year are both the Seventh Street and Main Street corridors. Curbing work is already underway on Seventh from Main to College; actual paving on various City streets is expected to start in the spring.