Congressman Shimkus to Chair US House Environment Subcommittee

15th District Illinois Congressman John Shimkus wil once again chair the House Energy Committee’s Subcommittee on Environment. Shimkus’ subcommittee has oversight of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, as well as review power over the Clean Air Act.

Shimkus promised to take the lead to rein in the agency. Among his top priorities are dismantling anti-coal regulations, and reforming the Renewable Fuels Standard.

In addition, Shimkus will work with the Health Subcommittee, along with the Communications and Technology subcommittees. Shimkus’ committee positions began with last week’s organization of the U-S House.